India and Nepal signed a string of agreements, including cooperation among the higher educational institutions of the two nations and the state power authorities, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lumbini. The list of agreements signed between the two countries included the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Lumbini Buddhist University for the establishment of Dr. Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies, according to an ANI report.



An MoU was signed between ICCR and Center for Nepal and Asian Studies, Tribhuvan University on the establishment of the ICCR Chair of Indian Studies. Another MoU was signed between Indian ICCR and Kathmandu University (KU) on the establishment of the ICCR Chair of Indian Studies.



According to the ANI report, additional agreements included MoU between Kathmandu University (KU), Nepal and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), India and also between Kathmandu University (KU), Nepal and Indian Institute of Technology (IITM), India for a joint degree program at Master's level.



An agreement between the Indian public sector venture Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) for the development and implementation of the Arun 4 hydro-project was also inked.