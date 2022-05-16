Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, May 16, said that India and Nepal have agreed to establish a Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Chair at Lumbini Buddhist University. PM Modi announced this while addressing the Buddha Purnima celebrations in the presence of Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife in Kathmandu during his day-long visit to Nepal's Lumbini.

"Today, we also decided to establish Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies in Lumbini Buddhist University," PM Modi said, according to an ANI report. PM Modi talked about the foundation stone of the Centre of Buddhist Culture and Heritage that they laid this morning and also said that the construction will be done by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).

In his speech, PM Modi praised the Nepal Prime Minister, "Nepal Prime Minister Deuba played an important role in accomplishing this dream." He added, "As head of the Lumbini Development Trust, Nepal PM decided to give the land to the International Buddhist Confederation and even right now he is giving full support for this project and for this, I will be always thankful." While referring to the Lumbini Museum, the Prime Minister said that its construction in Nepal is an example of the joint cooperation between the two countries.

During his speech, PM Modi talked about the integrated check-post, whose work has already been started in Nepal's Dharwad and Charoli. He also said that this check-post will help in facilitating the tourists across the borders and will also boost transportation and trade, as per the ANI report.

Earlier in the speech, PM Modi said that in the ongoing situation in the world, the friendship between India and Nepal is set to benefit the entire humanity. "Given the situation throughout the world, our deepening friendship will benefit the entire humanity and the devotion and faith of both our countries in Lord Buddha binds us in one thread, making us members of the same family," PM Modi said. He stressed on the need to further deepen the relationships between the two countries and also made a number of references to Lord Buddha and highlighted that the message of Buddhism needs to be spread to the entire world.

Both the Prime Ministers addressed nearly 2,500 attendees which included monks, Buddhist scholars and international participants.