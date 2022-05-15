What a relief it is when students bag a job placement while they are pursuing their education, there couldn't be a better validation. Certainly, they need to be appreciated for this feat. While the educational institutions also have a major role to play, parents, who have nurtured the child right from the beginning, deserve some applause too.



So, here is an educational institute, Vignan University, that has made it a practice to felicitate parents of those students who have secured jobs during placements. Not just this year, but for about six to seven years now.



It was Chairman Lavu Rathaiah's idea and the intention was to make parents feel recognised and proud. "The institution wanted the students to be aware of their parent's hard work. We wanted to dedicate the day to their parents and bring them into the spotlight," says Ravi Teja, spokesperson of the university.



Cheering for parents

Keeping the tradition going, on May 14, Saturday, the parents of as many as 600 students who secured jobs at campus interviews were felicitated at Vignan Lara Engineering College, Guntur.



Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Lavu Rathaiah said that as many as 600 students secured jobs in over 50 companies that participated in the recruitment drive. He also noted that Vignan is the only educational university in which the parents of the students are felicitated, recognising their role in their children's achievements.



Courses including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Science and Big Data will pave the path for a bright future for the students. Wipro's Campus Hiring National Head Lavanam Ambala said that every student should consider their parents as their heroes.



The students should be up to date and learn new technologies in order to keep up with the fast-paced world. Vignan Group Vice-Chairman Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, Lara College principal, deans, professors, parents and students also participated in the event.



All that happens

So, what exactly happens during the event? Invitations are sent out a month in advance and D-Day begins with invoking God's blessings followed by a cultural programme and a semi-classical dance.



The chief guest shares a thought-provoking message and top placements of the year are announced.



There are no words to describe how parents feel. "Obviously, our main goal is to make them feel happy and proud. We want the parents to know that their efforts are recognised and understood," shares the spokesperson.



The university has three branches. About 1,200 parents were felicitated at Vignan University on April 10 this year. Then the event on May 14 took place. The third branch in Guntur will be organising its felicitation ceremony next week, on May 19.