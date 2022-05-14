After the Uttar Pradesh government made it mandatory for madrassas to recite the national anthem, the Haryana government agreed wholeheartedly with the move.



Haryana's Education Minister Kanwar Pal was in conversation with a few reporters who asked him to comment on the move by the Uttar Pradesh government to make singing the national anthem compulsory in madrassas, as per a report in PTI.



"There is no harm. The national anthem should be sung everywhere, be it a madrassa or a school. Nobody should have any objection," the minister said, as quoted in PTI.



It was on Thursday, May 12, that the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board issued the order making the national anthem mandatory in all madrassas.



When asked about Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and his demand that the Government of Haryana withdraws a new Class IX History textbook that stated that the Congress party's "policy of appeasement" is one of the reasons behind the country's Partition in 1947, the minister had a few pointers to share.



"You cannot make history sugar-coated. When the book gives credit to Congress on many things, mistakes will also be highlighted. Accepting partition of the country was a mistake and that will find a mention," he said.



He asserted that the young generation is being given correct information about history.