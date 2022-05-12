The Higher Education Department of the Government of Karnataka is taking strides to undo the political impact of having a say while electing Vice-Chancellors to the various universities.



On Wednesday, May 4, in a draft proposal submitted to the Higher Education Department by senior academician and former Head of DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), Dr Vasudev Atre, the most important amendment that was proposed was the formation of the BOG (Board of Governors), reported The Indian Express.



The draft proposal under which the framework of the BOG is recommended has now been submitted to Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai.

FVCK has points to add

With the state government due to amend the Karnataka State Universities Act 2000, in accordance with NEP 2020, the Forum of Former Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka (FVCK) has offered its own suggestions, as per a report in TNIE.



They have asked that all vacancies, which constitute nearly 50 per cent of faculty positions, must be filled, stating that guest lecturers cannot be of significant help for ritualistic teaching. They also sought developmental grants for updation of infrastructure in universities, a compulsory Public Relations Officer (PRO) position in every university, and for the government to act as a facilitator rather than controller of universities.



They also suggested that university syndicates be replaced with a Board of Governors, a recommendation that is already under consideration by the government following a report submitted to the chief minister.