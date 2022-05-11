The COVID outbreak has been harsh on backward communities and some of them have even been cut off from education. Private tutorials in Dharwad, Karnataka have now taken up the mantle to educate meritorious students from these communities, that too free of cost.



This idea was introduced by the Education Department who then approached tutorials to pitch in for those students who need it. About 200 students from Class X studying in various government schools in the district are now beneficiaries of this initiative.



Speaking to TNIE, Vinayak Joshi, who runs Joshi Tutorials, said, "The pandemic brought unexpected issues and financial distress to numerous backward class families. Now, it is time to show some kindness towards them. The idea proposed by the Education Department authorities was a good one and many tutorials have come in its support by admitting meritorious and single-parent children for free of cost. The focus was on such students who lost their parents during COVID."



He added, "I have admitted 14 such students and in the same way, few others have also admitted a minimum of 10 students. The team was formed to select students and the government school teachers have also contributed their best."



An Education Department official said, "The department is meant not only to make students literate but it is also required to teach them moral lessons. We are practising what we preach. During our visits to government schools and the houses of such students, the idea of helping them sparked."



He added, "Every child should get an opportunity to learn, experts from the private tutorials have also assured of extending support. Our focus is on government school children as the majority of them are not capable of taking private classes."