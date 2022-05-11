After his declaration to regulate the government schools of Punjab in the same manner as they are being run by the Delhi AAP government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with the government school principals to seek their inputs for raising the standard of school education in the state. The meeting took place on Tuesday, May 10.

An online portal was also launched by the CM for the teachers of the schools. According to an official release, PTI reported, the CM stated that the teachers should share their ideas and suggestions towards making the government education system better. He asked them to come up with ideas for “out-of-the-box” educational reforms. Mann has emphasised the need for making changes in the conventional mode of education and having a digitally empowered system instead.

He also said that the people were losing faith in the government education system, though the teachers had great potential. He also stated that the government would provide support to the teachers for making the current education system viable. The CM also stressed on the need for quality technical education and for creating jobs in the state.

“To take our education to the next level, our teachers will be sent on educational tours to Delhi schools and even abroad for education training in batches to countries like Singapore, Switzerland, Finland and institutes like Harvard and Oxford on government expenses,” he additionally said, as PTI reported. He also declared that the Punjab government would not impose teachers with any other work except that of teaching.