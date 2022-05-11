The Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), which was formerly known as the College of Engineering and Technology (CET), is in the line to be revamped soon. The Odisha government has decided to invest Rs 1500 crore for the purpose. The plan for the proposed revamp was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on May 10.

The aim of this upgradation is to place the university on par with the IITs. The varsity would function as a model centre in technical education and research in the state, it has been proposed, as reported by PTI. The CM reviewed the existing infrastructure, management and teaching facilities of the institute, after which the proposal was made.

"A Centre of Excellence will be set up in the university to offer new courses on new-age technology and encourage inter-departmental research. Both the teaching and research works will be carried out in partnership with national and international universities. The OUTR will also be developed in collaboration with various leading industries to encourage startup culture among entrepreneurs and develop entrepreneurial spirit among them. Special attention will be paid on how new patents and intellectual property rights can be obtained with research within the university," an official release stated, as reported by PTI.

As per the new plan, the capacity of OUTR will be augmented to accommodate 10,000 students. The current capacity is pegged at 4,600 students. The investment of the decided amount will be made in three years, with Rs 1,000 crore set to be spent in the first year, an official release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.