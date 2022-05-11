With the days fast approaching before the first ever Common University Entrance Test (UG) is conducted, we take a look at all the important information that a candidate would require before attempting to crack the test.

The CUET will only be conducted once this year during the first and second week of July. The registration window for the test is open till May 22 and can be done on the official website, at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The examination fees for unreserved category students is Rs 650, Rs 600 for EWS/OBC-NCI categories and Rs 550 for SC/ST/PwBD and third gender categories. For centres outside India, the fee is Rs 3,000. As per a tweet by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, "As of today, total registrations are 9,81,406 and submitted applications are 7,39,027" for CUET.

The marking scheme for the CUET entails that five marks will be added for every correct answer while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9 am and last till 12.15 pm, while the afternoon shift is scheduled from 3 pm to 6.45 pm.