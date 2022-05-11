The Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) will have two additional campuses. An amount of Rs 2306.58 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose, approved by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The two new campuses will come up at Rohini and Dheerpur.

"Every year, more than 2.5 lakh students pass out from Class XII and apply for various universities. But not everyone gets admission in the prominent universities despite having talent and capability. To cater to the educational needs of such a large population of students, the new campuses are designed to ensure the most conducive environment to facilitate collective engagement, spaces for self-growth, knowledge production and dissemination, community living and inclusive culture," Manish Sisodia said, as reported by PTI.

Both the upcoming campuses will have all the necessary facilities, including multi-storey academic blocks and auditoriums along with health centres, convention blocks, MLCP, administration blocks, library blocks, amphitheatres, guest houses, residential units of different types and separate hostels for girls and boys.

The campus at Rohini will be built at a cost of Rs 1107.56 crore, will be spread over 1,64,130 sq metre and is set to accommodate about 10,000 students, while the Dheerpur campus will be built at the cost of Rs 1199.02 crore and will have an area of 2,00,759 sq metre. It will accommodate up to 16,000 students. The total capacity of Ambedkar University with its new campuses will grow up to accommodate 30,000 students, PTI has stated.