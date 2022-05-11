The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims today. It can be downloaded on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. There are several important instructions for candidates appearing for the test that have been put up by the UPSC. The examinations will be held on June 5 this year. The admit card includes details like exam centre, date and time for the examination, candidate’s name, registration ID, roll number and complete postal address of the candidate.

The Civil Services exam is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main, and interview — to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Grade A and B posts in the central government and its departments.

Here are the important instructions for the candidates:

1. Candidates must take a print of the admit card and keep it secure till the final results of the Civil Services Examinations are declared as no paper admit card will be provided.

2. The admit card must be brought along to the exam venue on the day of the exam.

3. Candidates are required to bring their photo ID card and it should match the one mentioned in the e-admit card.

4. Candidates are required to bring two identical passport size photographs as well.

5. Those appearing for the exam must bring a black ballpoint pen to fill the OMR answer sheets and attendance list.

6. Only simple wrist watches will be allowed inside the exam hall.