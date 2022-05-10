A special court in Srinagar has levied charges against eight people who had been accused of "selling" MBBS seats. The accused group includes a Hurriyat leader and seven others. It has been investigated that they had sold medical seats to the students of Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan and used the money to fund terrorism.

The case against these people had been registered on July 27, in the year 2020, by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter-Insurgency Kashmir, which is now designated as the State Investigation Agency (SIA). The residences of the accused people had been searched by the police and documents including bank account records were found, which indicated their involvement in the terror-funding act.

The charges have been framed by the court of Special Judge Manjeet Singh Manhas, designated under the NIA (National Investigation Agency) Act. The investigating officials said that the evidence found during the investigation showed that the money received was passed on to terrorists, stone pelters and overground workers for unlawful and terrorist activities, as reported by PTI. "It was on the recommendations of Hurriyat leaders that authorities in Pakistan provided admissions in the professional colleges to the next of kin of killed terrorists as compensation," the report mentioned.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) had issued a notification that MBBS, BDS or any other equivalent medical degree obtained from Pakistan will not be recognised in India. The declaration was made last month.