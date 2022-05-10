When a question in the BA Political Science (Honours) exam paper at Sharda University asked students about similarities between Hindutva and fascism, students lodged a complaint with the university. On Monday, May 9, the University Grants Commission (UGC) sought a report on the matter from the university, which is a private entity based in Greater Noida.



"It has been noticed that the students objected to the question and filed a complaint with the university. Needless to say that asking students such a question is against the spirit and ethos of our country, which is known for inclusivity and homogeneity and such questions have not been asked," the UGC has stated in a communication with the university, a PTI report mentions.

The question paper carrying the question went viral on social media, after which Sharda University formed a three-member committee to look into the matter for the possibility of bias. The committee later issued a statement that it had found the question "objectionable" and it would be ignored by the evaluators.

A show-cause notice has also been issued to the faculty who had set the question paper. The question carrying seven marks read, "Do you find any similarities between Fascism/Nazism and Hindu right-wing (Hindutva)? Elaborate with arguments," PTI reports.