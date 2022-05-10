As many as 43,489 Class X students who were to attempt the annual High School Certificate (HSC) exam 2022 were absent on Monday, May 9 and the Government of Odisha has ordered a probe into this exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).



The District Education Officers (DEOs) have been asked by School and Mass Education Secretary Bishnupada Sethi to look into the reasons behind why students were absent on such a large scale. He directed them to make a school-wise analysis and submit the report within 10 days without fail.



In a letter to the DEOs, Sethi stated that the absence of such a huge number of students in the exams, especially in Mayurbhanj, Ganjam and Balangir where the number of absentees is the highest, is a matter of concern.



"It is supposed that these students must have appeared the Summative Assessment-I examination and must have done the physical form fill up. However, it is not understood how despite doing the form fill-up work, they remained absent from physically appearing in the Summative Assessment-II," he pointed out.



Only if a school-wise analysis is done can the reasons behind the absence of these students in the exam can be found out, the SME Secretary said.



The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has also taken suo-motu cognizance of media reports of the large scale absence of students in the HSC exams and has asked the Director of Secondary Education and BSE to inquire about the matter and furnish a report this week.



A total of 5,71,909 Class X students had completed filling up the form for the examination. The department has viewed the matter seriously as questions are being raised about the actual number of students enrolled in Class X and if there was any fake enrollment.