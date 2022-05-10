MT Abdulla Musliyar, Vice-President of Samastha Board (a Salafi Wahhabi group that calls itself the Samastha Kerala Sunni Islamic Educational Board), has earned criticism for insulting a Class X girl student. The incident occurred at the Darul Uloom Madrasa near Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district.



The Samastha leader had been invited to attend an inaugural event at the madrasa. During the ceremony, he verbally abused the organisers for inviting a 15-year-old girl to the stage to receive an award for her academic excellence. A video of his rants went viral on social media.



"Who invited her to the dais? You will face the consequences If you repeat this mistake. Do not invite girls to the dais. Don't you know the rules of Samastha? Instead, invite her guardian," he was seen scolding the organisers. According to Musliyar, girls could not share the same stage with men. People have criticised the leader for his words.



"A Musliyar gets angry for inviting a girl to share a stage with him. EK Sunnis are the largest group of Muslims in Kerala. Practices like restricting women from sharing stages with men and intervening in social issues in the name of belief and religion are not good for the society," read a comment on the viral video, as reported by ENS.



On social media, people have also criticised the Malappuram district president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Syed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal, who was also present at the function, for not acting against this injustice.