The Kerala Board of Public Examination will release the Kerala SSLC and DHSE Plus Two results on June 10 and June 20, respectively. The results will be put up on the official website of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in. The same was confirmed by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty's office.

The SSLC exam was conducted from March 31 to April 29, while the Plus Two examinations were conducted from March 30 to April 22. The Class X practical exams were held from March 10 to 19, while Plus Two practical exams were held from February 21 to March 15.

The results will be uploaded on the following websites: keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Students would have to enter their registration number and date of birth to check the results.