The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur is now ready to function from its brand new campus in Dahegaon Mauza, Nagpur.



It was back in 2018 that the Ministry of Education, Government of India had given the green signal for the establishment and operationalisation of phase 1 of the permanent campus of the institute. Under phase 1, approximately 60,000 square meters of the site is covered. This includes an academic complex, library, administrative block, student hostels, sports complex and faculty housing as well.



Speaking at the inauguration of the permanent campus of IIM Nagpur at Dahegaon Mauza, MIHA, Nagpur on May 8, Sunday, President of India Ram Nath Kovind mentioned how educational institutes are not just places of learning, but places that polish and bring out the hidden talents of each and every one of us. He also spoke about how the curriculum gives us an opportunity to introspect and fulfil our dreams.



The President of India spoke about how we all are living in an era of innovation and entrepreneurship where the two are not only appreciated but encouraged as well. Both of them have the power to make life easy and generate employment. He also showed confidence in IIM Nagpur that it would promote among students the vision of being job creators, not just job seekers.



IIM Nagpur through its Centre for Entrepreneurship has established IIM Nagpur Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development (InFED). Ram Nath Kovind said that it is a matter of immense pride that InFED has successfully enabled women entrepreneurs to graduate from Women Start-up Program and not just that, six of them have even launched their own enterprises. An effective avenue for women's empowerment is provided via such programmes.



Just like IIM Ahmedabad offered mentorship to IIM Nagpur, the President hoped that leading professional schools of our country, technical, management or humanities will extend guidance to establish similar institutions. He said that knowledge sharing leads to greater growth of knowledge itself.