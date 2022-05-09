The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the registration window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 today, May 9. The application window was supposed to close on March 31 but was extended to May 9. Those wishing to apply can do so via consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The exam will be held on June 19. It is meant to be written by aspirants who have cleared Class XII or have appeared for Board examinations this year. Those who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the programme can sit for the CLAT LLM exam.

Here are the steps to apply for CLAT 2022:

1) Access the official website of consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2) Select the 'Click Here' link on the homepage.

3) Click on 'Register' button at the bottom of the log in window, if you don't have an account

4) Enter the details and verify

5) Fill the form, upload images and submit it

The CLAT application fee is Rs 4,000 for unreserved candidates and Rs 3,500 for reserved category candidates. The cost of procuring previous years' questions papers is Rs 500. The counselling fee for unreserved candidates has been reduced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000 while for the reserved category it remains at Rs 20,000.