A boarding row erupted over the weekend, specifically on Saturday, May 7, when IndiGo Airlines barred a child with special needs from boarding the flight as he was in "a state of panic". The reason cited was that it would be an inconvenience to the other passengers. Following the backlash, IndiGo's CEO offered his regrets on Monday, May 9.



"Having reviewed all aspects of this incident, we as an organization are of the view that we made the best possible decision under difficult circumstances," he said in a statement.



He said that in line with the safety guidelines, the airport staff were forced to make a difficult decision as to whether this commotion would carry forward aboard the aircraft, he stated.



"We offer our sincere regrets to the affected family for the unfortunate experience and as a small token of our appreciation of their lifelong dedication would like to offer to purchase an electric wheelchair for their son," he added, as per a report in PTI.



Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has ordered a probe and he took to Twitter to say that, "There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken."



Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief has sought a report from IndiGo on the matter. "The DGCA is probing this incident and it will take appropriate action," the officials aware of this development said, as stated in a report by IANS.



As per reports, the ground staff implied that the child with special needs was 'unfit to fly'.



"The airline made the family comfortable by providing them with a hotel stay, the family flew on Sunday morning to their destination. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organisation, be it for employees or customers; and over 75K specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month," IndiGo said in a statement.



A video clip of the incident, which took place on May 7, went viral on social media. The clip depicts the arguments that ensued between the family and the airline staff.