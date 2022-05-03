On Monday, May 2, the Supreme Court of India sought the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to ponder over suggestions of the amicus in a particular case and submit a report detailing an action plan to help those students who had to dropout of schools because their parents or guardians lost their jobs or livelihood.



States have also been directed by the top court to share their responses on the same.



All this happened when the Supreme Court was hearing a suo moto writ petition that dealt with children who are now in street situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Learned amicus submits that apart from the children who have lost their parents, there are a lot of children who had to discontinue education due to dislocation or loss of livelihood of their parents or guardians. NCCPR is directed to ponder over the suggestions given by amicus by the next date of the hearing. States are also directed to submit their response on the situation of drop outs due to COVID-19," the top court said.



Gaurav Aggarwal, amicus curiae in the matter, informed the court about the situation, wherein, children were dropping out of schools due to economic factors. He also proceed to request the court for the education department to look into the matter. Accordingly, the court asked NCPCR and states to respond as it involves children's rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.



The matter will be heard next week.



It was informed by the court that the video-conferencing facilities were being carried out for those children who are victims of child-trafficking who were residents of other states according to the facility created in the courts which are nearer to the places of their residence. This was with regards to the matter pertaining to the virtual recording of testimonies of child victims/witnesses in child trafficking cases.



"...We are informed that the results of the pilot project (cases where examination of witnesses is taking place via videoconferencing) are encouraging. The registry is directed to transmit the list of the pending interstate trafficking cases to the registrars of the high courts who will in turn bring the same to the notice of the session or trial courts. In case of any difficulty, the remote point coordinators shall take the guidance of NALSA which is willing to coordinate with the videoconferencing of the victims of child trafficking from remote points. The trial courts are directed to give preference to these victims in these cases," the top court said.



Just last week, the Supreme Court had directed the State Governments and the Union Territories to implement the Standard Operating Procedure for Care and Protection of Children in Street Situation 2.0 drafted by NCPCR with respect to rescue and rehabilitation of Children in Street Situations (CiSS), till the time states have their respective guidelines.