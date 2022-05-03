On the first day of SSC examination, an incident of alleged exam malpractice came to light at an examination centre in Zilla Parishad High School at Pasumarru Village in Krishna district. This happened on Monday, May 2. It was found that question papers were being circulated on social media platforms in Nandyal and Chittoor districts.



Following a complaint on the toll free number of the department, education department officials caught wind of the malpractice at the centre. When a flying squad arrived at the centre, they found pictures of the SSC Mathematics question paper as well as the answers on mobile phones of the faculty members. Hence, as many as six teachers were suspended with immediate effect. Further investigation is on.

Sequence of events

It was at 9.30 am that a person called on the toll free number informing that the Math paper along with answers were being circulated on the phones of ZP High School, Pasumarru faculty members. Alert officials passed on the information to the flying squad who rushed to the centre with the police.



The officials found question papers along with answers in the mobile phones of six faculty members — K Vara Prasad, A Tirumalesh (Mathematics teachers), Y Suresh (Social Science teacher), Ch Venkaiah Chowdary (Physics teacher), P Gnananandam (head master) and MS Srinivasu.



The mobile phones of these six were seized and they were suspended by the police. The DEO said stern action will be taken against the faculty members under Examination Act 25/97 if their role of exam malpractice is proved.



The alleged lead of SSC question paper created a furore in Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Monday.



Police speak

Rumours about question paper leak and malpractice in various schools, including Nandyal, C Belagal and Aluru, went viral on social media platforms. Following the rumours, district SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy visited Aluru and directed police to enforce strict vigil at all the examination centres.



Meanwhile, Nandikotkur police arrested six persons in connection with the alleged exam malpractice that occurred on April 29. Addressing the media at Nandikotkur town on Monday, Atmakur DSP Shruthi said the accused took images of a question paper through the window when a student was busy writing the examination.



They sent the images to their friends as part of encouraging malpractice. The accused — Avula Vasanth Kumar, Arla Raju, Soma Sundar Reddy, Sreedhar, Seshanna and Ameer Basha — were arrested and produced before the court, which remanded them. Another accused Naveen Kumar Reddy is absconding.

