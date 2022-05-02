As heatwaves in India make life more and more difficult for one and all, to make things slightly easy for students, the Government of Odisha has announced that it will be starting schools as early as 6 am only to wrap them up by 9 am, way before the Sun really turns up the temperatures.

It was on Sunday, May 1, that the Government of Odisha decided that it is going to opt for its earlier decision to commence early morning classes in schools from Monday, May 2, onwards.

BP Sethi, Principal Secretary, School and Mass Education Department, shared this information, as per a report in PTI.

The summer vacation will be curtailed so that there is enough time for students to make up for the COVID-induced learning loss that they suffered from due to school closures, he said.

"As ascertained from IMD, the temperature at any station in Odisha by 8.30 am is around 32 to 34 degrees Celsius during May, so by 9 am, it should not cross 35 degrees," Sethi said in a statement. He also said that a temperature fall is expected from May 1 onwards.

"We have asked schools to close by 9 am after serving meals. The morning classes will commence from 6 am," he said.

This will ensure that students will benefit from meals as well as makeup for learning loss. And because most government schools are located near the homes of children, risk on account of summer heat is reduced, the government official informed.

Indeed, IMD has forecasted a slight dip in maximum temperatures in interior parts of Odisha while Northwestern parts will become active on Sunday.

Odisha School Education Programme Authority's (OSEPA) Learning Recovery Plan (LRP) will be executed during the summer vacation.