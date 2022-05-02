Delhi University (DU) is celebrating 100 years of existence and its centenary celebrations were kicked off by Vice-President of India, Venkaiah Naidu!



It was at the inaugural ceremony of DU's centenary celebrations that the VP was speaking and he touched upon several topics including National Education Policy, the legacy of DU and inclusivity of education.



First and foremost, he called for taking higher education to remote rural areas as well so that it is made more "inclusive and equitable". He also stressed on points like education playing a key role in the development of human beings, as well as the building of a nation and creating a future that is as sustainable as it is prosperous.



To ensure that the worrying problems of today are addressed, universities must step up and come up with solutions that are innovative and out-of-the-box, he said, as stated in a report by PTI.



Among others, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India and Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, DU, were also present and so were several senior officials.



Naidu went on to add that the aim of research should be to make life more comfortable and happy too. He pointed to the world's largest youth population that India has and called for drawing on the power of our human resources for nation-building.



When it comes to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he termed it a "far-sighted document" which will revolutionise the country's educational landscape. It will be a game-changer if one's mother tongue is used to impart education in schools, colleges and universities, he said.



Speaking further on providing basic education in a child's mother tongue, the VP shared, "Every gazette notification and government order should be in the local or native language so that the common man understands it."



Naidu spoke about India's past and its reputation of being a Viswaguru. "Reputed centres of knowledge, among the earliest known to humanity, like the universities of Nalanda, Takshashila, Vikramshila, Vallabhi and Odantapuri bear ample testimony to this fact," he said.



The VP also shared his deep-seated wish — to see Indian varsities in the top ten universities of the world, he asked each and every stakeholder to work keeping this aim in mind.



When it comes to global problems, DU will offer the solutions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said and called it the emerging incubator of the world.



He also called DU an emotion for those who are associated with it. He asked the alumni of DU to create a model for India when it comes to alumni contributions.



The union minister also congratulated the varsity for leading the implementation of NEP 2020 and asked DU to aim to enlarge the canvas of skilling and education and strive to nurture job creators.



He also shared his confidence in the varsity, that it will play a key role when it comes to churning out global citizens, establishing India's reputation as a knowledge-based society and creating a benchmark model for emerging economies.



A commemorative coin was released by the VP on the occasion along with a commemorative centenary stamp, commemorative centenary volume and the Delhi University Undergraduate Curriculum Framework- 2022 (Hindi, Sanskrit and Telugu versions).



The centenary website was also launched by the VP and the student-creator of the centenary logo of DU, Kritika Khinchi was felicitated. Kritika is a student of Gargi College.



"Today there are six lakh six thousand 228 students, 90 colleges, 16 faculty and thousands of teachers in DU. This university, which started with a budget of Rs 40,000 has today reached a budget of more than 838 crores," he said.



While the VP pointed out that in these 100 years, DU has reached every home and mind of India, in the next 25 years, there is a lot it still has to do.