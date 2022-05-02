As the Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to set up medical colleges in Palnadu and Bapatla, the work is going on at a brisk pace. These two medical colleges will be set up at a cost of Rs 1,005 crore.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid the foundation stone virtually for both Bapatla and Piduguralla medical colleges and teaching hospitals on May 31, 2021.

While the land acquisition of 50 acres at Jammulapatnam and Mulapalem for Bapatla medical college is completed, the construction works will begin soon. A 500-bed hospital will be set up with all required facilities, modern equipment and qualified doctors in the newly formed district.

This will benefit the people in as many as six constituencies in the coastal region. The people of Bapatla have been facing several difficulties due to the lack of proper health care facilities. This new hospital will solve all their issues, said Bapatla MLA Kona Raghupathi.

On the other hand, the construction works of the hospital on 47.54 acres at Brahmanapalli village in Piduguralla mandal started a few months back. The move to establish a 500-bed hospital will fill a massive gap in public health care facilities in the newly formed districts, as people were forced to travel to Guntur, which is 150 km away, due to insufficient hospital beds in the Palnadu region.

Recently, the central government has approved providing financial assistance of Rs 144 crore for the construction of this hospital.

Speaking to TNIE, N Ramarao, a native of Macherla, said that, most of the lower-middle-class people really can't afford treatment for any serious illness at private hospitals in the region. They were left with no option but, to go to Guntur city.

This hospital will make health care facilities more easily available and reachable, he added. The people of the Palnadu district are hoping that the construction of the hospital is completed as soon as possible. The officials have set a target to complete them by the end of 2023.