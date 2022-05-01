After India's two higher education regulators — the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) — had put out joint advisory warning students against pursuing higher education in Pakistan, now the National Medical Commission (NMC) has done the same.



The NMC has issued a warning to Indian students and stated in a recent public notice, which was signed by Dr Sandhya Bullar, Secretary, NMC, that those Indian students who hope to pursue their MBBS, BDS or any other equivalent medical degree from Pakistan will not be eligible to appear for FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduates Examination) or seeking employment in India on the basis of the educational qualifications gained from universities in Pakistan.



This is true for all "except those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges/institutions before December 2018 or later after obtaining Security Clearance from MHA till date."



The notice advised any Indian national/Overseas Citizen of India against travelling to Pakistan for their medical education. It also clarified that migrants and their children who acquired medical degrees or higher education in the neighbouring country and have also been awarded citizenship by India would continue to be eligible for appearing for FMGE/NEXT or even seeking employment in India after obtaining security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).



With regards to the AICTE-UGC joint advisory that was issued for Indian students against pursuing their higher education in Pakistan, the latter reverted to seek clarification regarding the same. Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs, said, “We have sought clarification from the Indian government with reference to the said Public Notice. Pakistan reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to this openly discriminatory and inexplicable action by India.”