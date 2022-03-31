The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 will most likely be held on July 17 this year. The online registration for the medical entrance will begin from April 2. A notification on the official NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in will be released today that would contain more information.

As reported by The Indian Express, the registration process could stay open till May 7, following which a five-day correction window will be provided to the applicants. The National Testing Agency has informed that the date was finalised after consulting the National Medical Commission, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health.

This will be the first time that the medical entrance exam is conducted with no upper age limit on the candidates. Earlier, the upper age for unreserved students was 25 years and 30 years for reserved candidates. Recently, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had also announced provisional results for the NEET UG 2021 counselling mop-up round.