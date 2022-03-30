Just days before the next academic session is to begin, Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, has directed all private schools against hiking fees or insisting that students purchase books, uniforms or stationery from particular stores. He also mentioned how parents hope to provide education to their wards but it has become costly and unaffordable.



"Today, I am going to announce two big decisions which our government has taken related to the education sector," said Mann before he made the announcements via a video message, as stated in a report by PTI.



The chief minister stated that no private school in the state will hike fees this semester when new admissions are to take place nor compel students or their parents to purchase.



"No private school in Punjab will hike fee in this semester when new admissions take place," Mann said.



He said no private school in the state will compel children or even their parents to buy books, uniforms or other stationery products from specific shops. The private schools will need to provide children and parents with the addresses of all those shops selling the aforementioned products. Ultimately, it will be the decision of the parents to decide where they would like to purchase what from.

These decisions will come into force with immediate effect, he said.