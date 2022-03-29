The application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 opens today, March 29, as notified by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Via the official website of NBEMS, nbe.edu.in, the candidates who have applied can make the necessary changes.

The edit window will remain open till April 22 and that's the last date till which the candidates can make changes. When it comes to the final reopening of the correction window, for changing images or documents, it is from April 26 to April 30, 2022.

Steps to follow to make corrections:

1) Visit nbe.edu.in

2) Click on 'NEET-PG' on the homepage

3) Now, click on 'Application Link'

4) Use your credentials to log in and make the changes that you need to

5) Submit the form, and download it, for future reference

According to the information bulletin that was released, all the fields that are editable in the NEET PG application forms can be edited. These are date of birth, gender, category of candidate, physical disability and EWS status. Fields that cannot be edited are name, contact number, email ID, testing city and nationality. Also, save the date May 16 as that's when the admit card will be released.

The examination will be conducted on May 21 and the timings are from 9.00 am to 12.30 pm. It will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates who aspire for admission into MD/MS/PG Diploma courses for the academic year 2022-2023.