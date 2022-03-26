National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law in Hyderabad, via their official Twitter handle, made an announcement that would make their campus a more inclusive space. The ground floor of GH-6 of their campus in Hyderabad's Justice City, Shamirpet, has been designated as a "gender-neutral space with rooms allotted to students self-identifying as members of the LGBTQ+ community", stated the tweet.

The tweet, which was out by the Twitter handle @NALSAR_Official on Saturday, March 26, at 11:18 am, also mentioned that plans are underway for gender-neutral hostels in due course of time. The washroom, which is on the ground floor of the academic block, has also been designated as a gender-neutral washroom, the tweet informed.

Registrar of NALSAR Prof V Balakista Reddy confirmed the news and stated that this is the institute's way of being more accommodating and inclusive. "All of these are recent developments taken to make the institute more inclusive and comfortable for all," he said. The university already has an interim policy in place to address inclusivity concerns of the LGBTQ+ community and is in the process of drafting a final policy, the tweet mentioned.

The tweet has received varied reactions from the Twitterverse. Project Manager and blogger Murali Krishna, as stated in his bio, asked, "What exactly is the problem you are fixing?", while Pravin Kumar, a mechanical engineer from Sirkali, Tamil Nadu, called it "a great way to make a democratic and healthy society."