Applications for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 close today, that is, Friday, March 25. Applications began on January 15 and were earlier scheduled to close on February 4. However, the exam, which had been scheduled for March 12, was rescheduled after students filed a petition stating that it clashed with NEET PG 2021 counselling and did not provide time for students to finish their internships, and therefore, be eligible for the exam.

The application forms are online on the website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. The window for making edits in the application forms will open on March 29. The exam is set to be conducted on May 21, as per the order by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The NEET PG test is conducted for 10,821 seats for postgraduation medical courses in colleges of the country. It is also the eligibility test for almost 10,000 MD seats and about 2,000 PG diploma seats.

The application forms are available on natboard.edu.in. Students need to first register themselves and then log in to fill in the required details on the application form. The application fee for the general categories is Rs 5,015 and for the reserved categories, it's Rs 3,835. This includes 18 per cent GST. The admit card will be available online and the date will be notified by the NBE.

