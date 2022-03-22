Concerns over the future of Indian medical students returning from Ukraine have gripped the nation for some time now. States such as West Bengal and Karnataka have announced that the students will be allowed to continue their education in the state's medical colleges. The administration of Jammu and Kashmir has also declared that they will work out a plan to help students returning from the war-torn country pursue the rest of their medical education in India.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday, March 21, said, "Both the Government of India and the Jammu and Kashmir government are working on a policy so they (the students) can complete their studies in the country itself." A group of MBBS students from Jammu and Kashmir, who had been studying in Ukraine and returned to India after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan. The students shared their experiences about how they were evacuated from the war zone and reached their homes safely. They were thankful to the Central Government and also thanked the Jammu and Kashmir administration for working as a bridge between the parents and the government.

The students also shared their worries about their studies, given the prevailing war. They said that since they cannot immediately return to Ukraine, the government should help them to continue their studies in India so that their future is not marred. They have been making this demand since their return on humanitarian grounds.