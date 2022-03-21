Over 95 per cent of India's villages have secondary schools within a five kilometre-distance. This information was conveyed by Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi on Monday, March 21 in the Lok Sabha.

Additionally, more than 90 per cent of the villages in India have senior secondary schools within seven kilometres, the minister shared, quoting the information obtained via Geographic Information System (GIS) based mapping conducted in 2021-22 on government, government-aided and private schools.

"As per the Geographic Information System (GIS) based mapping conducted in 2021-22 on government, government-aided and private schools, 95.48 per cent of villages were covered by secondary schools within a distance of five kilometres and 90.55 per cent of villages were covered by senior secondary schools within a distance of seven kilometres," she said, as quoted in a report by PTI.

She also added that the government, especially in rural areas, is dedicated to offering quality education and this it plans on doing by bettering the education standard plus the infrastructure of schools, as stated in a report by PTI.

The minister went on to highlight the centrally-sponsored Samagra Shiksha integrated scheme that ensures inclusive, quality and equitable education from pre-school to Class XII.

The focus area of the scheme is to provide various interventions like in-service teacher training and training of school heads, carrying out achievement surveys, a composite grant from every school so that they are able to create a conducive learning environment, grants for various other activities like sports and so on, the union minister of state added.