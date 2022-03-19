In a radical initiative, the General Education Department has come out with a plan to give students a say, though limited, in the preparation of question papers for Class X and XII Board exams. "Students will be given a chance to assess the question papers after the Board exams and their feedback will be taken into consideration while setting question papers next year," General Education Minister V Sivankutty said. This will offer a new model for the country.

The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will start collecting students' feedback on the question papers from this year itself. "The information gathered through the students' assessment will also help in the preparation of question papers in a fool-proof manner. The project is being introduced on an experimental basis this year. Coming years will see full-scale implementation," the Minister said.

The move is part of the drive to implement reforms in the evaluation process. "Along with proposed curriculum revision, a comprehensive and timely revamp of the evaluation process will also be carried out," Sivankutty said.