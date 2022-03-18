The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results for the Civil Services (Main) examination 2021. The examination was conducted from January 7 to 16. Candidates can check their results via the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Those who have qualified for the mains exam will have to submit the Detailed Application Form-II on the official website between March 17 to March 24, till 6 pm.

Here's how you can check the results

1) Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

2) Click on the ‘UPSC Mains result link 2021’ tab

3) A pdf file with the candidate’s credentials will appear

4) Download and print the same for future reference

Qualified candidates will then appear for the personality test. The maximum marks are 2025. The interview will carry 275 marks, with no minimum qualifying marks. The candidates are required to bring a government-issued photo ID card, two recent passport size photographs, certificates in support of age relaxation, if applicable, a matriculation certificate, degree certificate, travelling allowance form and other documents.

UPSC conducts examinations every year in three stages namely preliminary, mains and interview to select candidates from across the country for the All India Services and central services like IAS, IRS, IPS, IFS and so on. Each candidate is required to successfully qualify in all three phases of the examination conducted by UPSC.