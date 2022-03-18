At a time when a lot of private school students are migrating to government and government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu, majorly owing to the pandemic, the state will get 18,000 new classrooms and smart classrooms in primary schools. The allocation for this purpose is Rs 7,000 crore for the next 5 years. The State Education Department saw an increase of 7.9 per cent in its budget allocation.

The department has been accorded an allocation of Rs 36,895 crore as against last year's Rs 34,181 crore. "As many as 5,56,000 students migrated from private schools to government and government-aided schools ever since COVID began. This will ensure the confidence in government schools is upheld even after the pandemic is over," said PK Ilamaran, State President, Tamil Nadu Teachers' Association.

Apart from classrooms, a scheme, Perasiriyar Anbazhagan (School Development Scheme) has been launched to modernise government schools (including Adi Dravidar, Tribal and Kallar Reclamation Schools) over the next five years. In the coming financial year, model schools will be established in another 15 districts at a cost of Rs 125 crore.

"The Tamil Nadu budget provides incentive and support for Tamil Medium students in government schools and also encourages education among girls. The concept of model school and special training in selected schools for pursuing higher education may be against the spirit of equitable access to quality education for all children," said education rights activist Prince Gajendra Babu.

The Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme that garnered much applause for bridging learning losses among children will be continued in the next year with a budgetary allocation of Rs 200 crore. "It is noteworthy that the government's focus this year is on infrastructure and bridging the learning gap, rather than digital education. Only once everybody has a smartphone and internet access can that aspect be concentrated on. If executed properly, major learning loss will be bridged within two years," said educationist PV Shanmugam.