Due to the rescheduling of JEE (Main) 2022 exams and intermediate exams, the Telangana Class X state board examinations have been tentatively rescheduled from May 23 to June 1, between 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

The Board of Secondary Education released the reschedule on Wednesday, March 16. In addition, this year, students will be given a choice of answering only 50 per cent of questions in different sections. The choices are extended to theory sections of the question papers while all questions in the objective section have to be answered.

The revised timetable for SSC exams will be applicable to all regular and private candidates. As announced earlier, this year, the SSC (Secondary School Certificate) exams will have six papers instead of the regular eleven papers.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) also issued the revised timetable for the intermediate first year and second-year examinations. The practical examinations for both general and vocational courses will be conducted from March 23, 2022 to April 8, 2022, including Sundays. The dates for Ethics and Human Value and Environmental Education exams are April 11 and April 12.

The theory examination for first-year students will be from May 6 to May 23, whereas, the exams for second-year students would begin on May 7 and would continue till May 24. The timings for both, the first and second-year examinations, will be from 9.00 am to 12 noon. The dates are also applicable to the Intermediate Vocational Course examination. The timetable for Vocational Courses will be issued separately, read the letter issued by Syed Omer Jaleel, Secretary, State Board of Intermediate Education.

