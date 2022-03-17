Individual success mustn't be confined to a small terrain rather, it should serve the greater interest of society. This is what the dignitaries opined at the annual prize-giving and felicitation ceremony of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur on Wednesday, March 17.

Padma Vibhushan Sudarshan Sahoo joined as the chief guest on the occasion and felicitated the meritorious students, teachers and staff of the school. Sahoo narrated his personal experience at the ceremony and advised the students to be goal-oriented to fulfil their mission.

Eminent physician Dr Madhabananda Kar joined as the guest of honour. Principal of the School, Dr K C Satapathy, presided over the function where, among others, Sarat Chandra Mishra, Chairman of the school; Prativa Mishra; MM Panda, Chairman of DAV, Kalinganagar; Dr Arun Kumar Rath, Chairman of DAV Pokhariput and principals of DAV institutions were present as guests and spoke on the occasion.

The top achievers in CBSE exams, exceptional performers of various all-India exams, outstanding teachers and non-teaching staff, and staff members who have completed 25 years of continuous services were honoured. Coordinator Indira Bhattacharya presented the welcome address and senior teacher Rosy Parija offered the vote of thanks.

Students also presented a spectacular cultural programme at the end of the function. The complete programme was streamed on social media.