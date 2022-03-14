The government, on March 14, assured the Lok Sabha that it will look into the measures that can be taken so that the Indian students brought back to the country from Ukraine can complete their education.

The government's response came after Congress member Gaurav Gogoi raised it in Parliament. Directing the question to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Gogoi asked if the government was considering working out "any policy or holding talks" with universities in countries neighbouring Ukraine to enable Indian students to complete their studies.

Replying to Gogoi's question, Pradhan said, "When we have brought them, you can remain assured that the government will ponder over making arrangements, whatsoever is required, to enable them to become doctors in the future." He added, "At present, it is time to get them out of shock. We are all engaged in that."

Meanwhile, another Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions on the issue of admission and continuation of studies by medical students who were evacuated from war-hit Ukraine. This plea sought directions to the Centre to provide a medical subject equivalency orientation programme before subjecting these students to the Indian curriculum.

"A lot of Indian students studying in Ukraine have been displaced from their medical universities and are forced to leave behind their medical courses in between and this war has caused the Indian medical students huge financial, mental and physical hardship, including academic breakdown,” the plea said, according to PTI.

Since the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine and the return of students from Ukraine, multiple petitions have been filed in High Courts and the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre to facilitate the continuation of studies of Indian medical students who have returned from Ukraine, in domestic colleges.