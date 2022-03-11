Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin on Friday, March 11, told the Vice-Chancellors of universities in the state that they have a duty to inculcate a scientific temperament in students.

In his address at the inauguration of the Association of Indian Universities — South Zone Vice-Chancellors' meet held at Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, he said, "As Vice-Chancellors, you play an important role in shaping the functioning and quality of universities. You should discharge your duties in such a way to promote a scientific temperament among students."

Lashing out against the union government, he said, "The Centre making use of education coming under the concurrent list and using its powers to introduce regressive ideas in the syllabus is worrisome."

He said that the best solution to this issue was to place education in the state list in the Constitution. Stalin told the Vice-Chancellors that they should function keeping in mind the people's wish that the universities must follow the state's education policy.

He also exhorted them to remember they have a duty to impart an education that makes the students ready. The Chief Minister said that the enrollment rate of Tamil Nadu students in higher educational institutions was 57.4 per cent, far ahead of the country's 27.1 per cent.

He added that 19 colleges and 33 universities in the state are ranked among the top 100 by the National Institutional Ranking Framework.