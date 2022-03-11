A total of 1.98 lakh students of the Kalyana Karnataka Region are set to appear for the Kalyana Karnataka Region Secondary School Leaving Certificate (KKRSSLC) exams in less than 18 days' time. The exams, which begin from March 28 are set to be held in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and undivided Ballari districts. Last year, 1.69 lakh students had appeared for the examinations.

Sources told The New Indian Express, "The department of public instructions, which has launched a phone-in programme for the students appearing for examinations from Kalaburagi from February 15, will continue the initiative up to March 15. As per the internal survey, the students benefitted much from the daily phone-in programme of one and a half hours duration from 7 PM to 8:30 PM."

In Yadgir, apart from the phone-in programme, various other initiatives like online coaching, parents meeting and subject-wise quiz programmes were conducted to prepare the students for the exams.

In Koppal, the online quiz was conducted on the Google forum on Sundays and teachers paid a visit to the houses of their students, to interact with them and their parents. All of this, in a bid to improve the results.

Programmes were organised to get rid of the fear of examination among students in Raichur, apart from conducting smart classes. In the last few weeks, seminars were held during the day and students were encouraged to conduct group studies during the evening hours.

A meeting of the school headmasters at the taluk level was convened in Bidar on March 5 to guide them on improvement in SSLC results of their schools.

In the Ballari district, a special action plan of 50 days was launched to guide the students on adapting ideal methods of studying to score good marks in the exams. Regular meetings of high school headmasters and School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) members were also held for this purpose, the sources added.

In January, Karnataka's Education Minister BC Nagesh had insisted that students will not get a "Corona Pass" this time around, after exams had to be done away with for the last two years due to the pandemic. The Minister had stressed the importance of students writing physical exams. "We will do everything possible to improve the quality of education, especially in the Kalyana Karnataka region," said the minister.

It is to be noted that the Kalyana Karnataka Region also suffers from an extremely low Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER), with the seven districts seeing only 14.77 per cent boys and 15.46 per cent girls in higher education.