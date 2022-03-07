A video of alleged ragging at Dehradun's Haldwani Medical College (Government), showing students with shaved heads and hands tied behind their back while walking in a queue around the campus, has surfaced on social media.

While netizens demanded action against the students behind the incident, College Principal Arun Joshi says that he has not yet received any official complaints. As no formal complaint has been lodged with the police either, the college management has denied that the incident happened.

Meanwhile, HMC spokesperson Alok Upreti said, "We have spoken to students but no such incident has come to the fore." He added, "Students we have spoken to have denied being ragged by their seniors."

The 27 students walking in circles with their heads shaved are said to be first-year MBBS students of HMC, they were allegedly being ragged by their seniors. They are seen wearing lab coats and face masks and avoiding eye contact. They were also heard chanting "Doctor Sahab Namaskar". A guard seemed to be keeping them in line.

The college has been in the spotlight previously for complaints of juniors getting beaten up by seniors, students breaking bottles on each other's heads and students' faces bearing cigarette burn marks.