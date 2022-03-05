On March 5, 1907, the first radio broadcast of a musical composition aired when Lee De Forest transmitted the performance of Rossini’s William Tell Overture from Telharmonic Hall in New York to the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

On this day in 1945, the Battle of the Ruhr began in World War II. The Battle of the Ruhr was a strategic bombing campaign against the Ruhr Area in Nazi Germany carried out by RAF Bomber Command during the Second World War. The Ruhr was the main centre of German heavy industry with coke plants, steelworks, armaments factories and ten synthetic oil plants.

On March 5, 1979, NASA’s Voyager 1 space probe flew past Jupiter, sending back photographs of the planet and its moons. Voyager 1 flew to the innermost of Jupiter's satellites and observed nine active volcanoes on its surface.

Also, if you didn't know such a day existed, National Multiple Personality Day is observed every year on March 5 to focus on the different facets of people with multiple personality disorder. This day is celebrated in a dual manner by acknowledging one’s personality and also shedding light on Multiple Personality Disorder.

