The Sikkim government will give Rs 20,000 each to all non-working mothers and free sanitary napkins to all girl students of Class IX and above in the state, Chief Minister PS Tamang said on March 4. Addressing a function at Melli, the CM announced that the state government will implement the 'Aama Yojna' for the non-working mothers and the Bahini scheme for girl students.

There are over 18,000 girl students enrolled in Class IX and above in the state. The state government plans to establish sanitary napkin vending machines in schools and also increase awareness and sensitisation programmes about menstrual health and hygiene, he added.

Under the 'Aama Yojna' scheme, all the non-working mothers in the state will receive Rs 20,000 each annually in their bank accounts, Tamang said, adding that only those whose names are in the electoral roll of the state will get the money.

He said the scheme will be implemented from this year and all the required formalities for the efficient implementation of the scheme was under process. The CM said a sum of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked in the budget for the scheme and hoped that it will inculcate the habit of saving amongst the non-working mothers.

Last month, the government had announced that all Class VI to X girl students in state-run government schools will receive self-defence training. Special Secretary with the state's education department, Bhim Thatal, had said that the students will be trained in taekwondo, karate, boxing and kickboxing.

