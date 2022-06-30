Days after an ex-student of Jamia, Chandan Kumar was charge-sheeted in two cases registered against him during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in 2020, funds are being raised on the social media platform Instagram for his bail.

Now a student at JNU, Chandan Kumar was an MA Hindi student in Jamia Millia Islamia in 2020 at the peak of the anti-CAA protest and was also the Secretary of the All India Students' Association (AISA). He was allegedly one of the students assaulted by the police inside Jamia. He was also called for strenuous questioning by the Delhi Police Special Cell as per a notice issued to him under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in May 2020. At the time, two FIRS were filed against him.

This year, last month, he was charge-sheeted in one of the cases and members of AISA arranged money for his bail, as reported by EdexLive. However, in a supplementary charge-sheet of the second FIR, a non-bailable warrant was filed against Chandan on June 27.

A social media post on Instagram is being circulated to raise money for the bail bond. “We are falling short of ₹20,000 for the bail bond which needs to be filed by Saturday. Requesting all to contribute and help amplify the appeal once again,” a user (@neowsibora) stated in the caption of the post.

The post included the bank details to which money can be sent. “This is the 2nd FIR on Chandan. He has got bail in the earlier FIR. We are reaching out to you all to raise money for the bail bond…We have been able to raise 40,000 rs. We falling 20,000 rs short of our 60,000 target,” the post read.