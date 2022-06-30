Active cases have crossed the 10,000-mark in Tamil Nadu and now, the state Public Health department has asked all educational institutions to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as strictly as possible.



On Wednesday, 1,285 new cases were reported. Following this, an advisory was sent to all educational institutions by the health department, as stated in a report by IANS.



Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of State Public Health department, shared with the media that the educational institutions need to be monitored and accordingly, the department has sent circulars to them to make sure that the students follow COVID protocols strictly.



Apart from two doses of vaccines, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and ensuring sanitisation is also equally important, as this is being followed across the globe to keep diseases at bay.



Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian while speaking to IANS explained: "The only method now is to adhere to COVID-19 protocol and we have been telling this regularly to the people of the state to wear masks, keep safe distancing and sanitise regularly. Everyone should also take the vaccines as the state health department has arranged the facility to take vaccines at the PHCs in all the nook and corners of the state."



On Wednesday, June 29, the number of active cases in the state crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time since February 23, when the third wave was declining. The weekly average in the state on June 1 was 80 while on June 29 the number of fresh cases per day touched 1,285.