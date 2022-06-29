The decision to put up a centralised online admission system for undergraduate (UG) courses this year taken by the Higher Education Department of West Bengal was reversed by the state government on Tuesday, June 28. It has been decided that they will go back to the earlier process of students applying to colleges.



Reporters were informed by Education Minister Bratya Basu that after meeting with various Vice-Chancellors of state-run universities, just like the pre-COVID time, the admission process to UG courses will remain the same.

Students will apply for a seat at a particular college and the respective higher education institution will accordingly arrive at a decision after looking at their admission criteria and availability of seats, as stated in a report by PTI.



The Minister also shared that the VCs had informed him about the infrastructure not being ready yet to have an online centralised admission portal immediately.



As per the now scrapped new system, one could log in and apply, based on the marks obtained by him at plus two Board level sitting at home through the centralised online admission portal.



"The VCs said the COVID situation and the resultant lockdown made it difficult for them to firm up a centralised admission online to UG courses in their affiliated colleges immediately as the admission season is set to begin soon. We will certainly roll it out by next year," the Education Minister added.



The Minister, earlier this month, after meeting with VCs of state universities, had shared that candidates can now apply for admission based on the marks secured in higher secondary or other plus-two-level board exams through the centralised online admission portal.