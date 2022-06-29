Inclusivity of regional languages and Sanskrit has always been heard from various organisations and politicos. The latest comes from Gujarat where the RSS-affiliated Samsktita Bharati has asked the Gujarat government to introduce Sanskrit from Class III in the form of "songs, shlokas and small stories", claiming its suggestion was based on the National Education Policy 2020.

Himanjay Paliwal, the organising secretary of Samskrita Bharati, which is a non-profit organisation with a pan-India presence working to revive Sanskrit, confirmed the development and said, "We have requested the state government to introduce Sanskrit from primary school. We want it to be introduced from Class III in the form of songs, shlokas, and small stories," as stated in a report by PTI.

He stated, "Our suggestion to the Gujarat government is based on the National Education Policy 2020. Sanskrit is the key to the Indian language system and if we understand and learn Sanskrit, we shall be better positioned to understand the Indian knowledge system." Paliwal added that Himachal Pradesh has introduced Sanskrit from Class III, followed by Chhattisgarh which teaches Sanskrit from Class II.

It is said that as per the National Education Policy (NEP), "Sanskrit will thus be offered at all levels of school and higher education as an important, enriching option for students," as stated in a report by PTI. According to Section 4.16 of the NEP, "It will be taught in ways that are interesting and experiential as well as contemporarily relevant. Sanskrit textbooks at the foundational and middle school level may be rewritten in Simple Standard Sanskrit (SSS) to teach Sanskrit through Sanskrit (STS) and make its study truly enjoyable."