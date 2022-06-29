The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination (HPBoSE) will announce the result of Class X exams today, June 29 at 11 am. Students who had appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website — hpbose.org.

Earlier, the exams were cancelled in 2021 owing to the pandemic and students were evaluated on the basis of their marks in the first term, second term, pre-board, and internal assessment exams that were conducted during the academic year 2020-21.

However, the Board conducted exams for both Class X and Class XII for the 2022 batch in two terms. The term I Board exams for Class X were held between November 20 and December 3, 2021. Results of the first term exam were declared on February 10. The Board conducted the exam for Term II between March 26 and April 13, 2022.

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their results:

1) Visit the official websites: hpbose.org and hpresults.nic.in.

2) Click on 'results' on the top right corner of the page

3) Click on the 10th results option

4) Enter your login credentials

5) The result will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference