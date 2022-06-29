From Kunjali Marakar School of Marine Engineering (KMSME), Cochin University of Science and Technology University in Kochi (CUSAT), a lady cadet who stood up against a senior faculty member for allegedly stalking and mentally harassing her has now been compelled to knock on the doors of Kerala High Court. This was after a few members of the facilities, together, kept repeatedly targetting her to avenge her decision to take the legal route and file a complaint with the police against the senior faculty member.



The cadet, who is in her sixth semester, has been allegedly facing harassment after a case was registered against Associate Professor Roy V Paul (58) based on her complaint. This case was registered on January 28.



When the disciplinary committee restricted her college hostel timings, though she submitted evidence as well, she decided to approach the High Court. While the reporting time at the hostel for all on all days is 8.30 pm, the committee decided to punish her by asking her to report to the hostel by 6 pm for two weeks.



The cadet was punished for not reporting to the hostel at 8.30 pm on June 15. Though she filed an explanation along with General Dairy (GD) entry of Kalamassery police station showing that she and her friend met with an accident while on their way to the hostel on the particular date delaying their arrival, the committee refused to accept it and awarded punishment.



“The college authorities are finding different means to harass my daughter. One after another, they are issuing memos against her for standing up against the senior faculty. We have decided to legally fight it because no other lady cadet should face such a situation again,” said the father of the cadet.



Advocate TS Sarath, counsel for the cadet, said the court stayed the orders of the disciplinary committee after considering her petition. “The repeated decision by the committee to issue memos and punish her is an organised move to mentally harass her and force her to withdraw the complaint against the senior faculty,” he said.



KMSME Director MP John said the lady cadet was unnecessarily raking up issues and the disciplinary committee took action against her after they found her explanation unsatisfactory.