Education is every child's right and ensuring it is our responsibility, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said at a public gathering in Srikakulam town after crediting Rs 6,595 crore into the accounts of 43,96,402 mothers of school-going children under the Amma Vodi scheme. As many as 82,31,502 students stand to benefit from this tranche of financial assistance, that has been released for the third consecutive year.

Stating that Amma Vodi is an important step toward educating every child in the State and securing their future, Jagan reiterated his government’s commitment to ensure a better future for children of Andhra Pradesh through quality education.

"It is only with education, one can change the fate of an individual, family, society and nation," Jagan said and stressed that everyone should understand that there is no greater asset than education.

Urging the critics of the scheme to note that the per capita income of other countries is higher than that of India because of education, the CM said, “Each paisa spent on education is a great investment that will change the fate of an entire generation.”

Speaking about the objective of Amma Vodi, the Chief Minister explained that the scheme was introduced to provide financial assistance to the mothers of Class I-XII students so as to ensure that no child in the State is deprived of education due to poverty.

A total of Rs 19,617.53 crore has been spent on the scheme in the last three years.

Clarifying that only students with an attendance of 75 per cent and above are eligible for Amma Vodi, the CM explained that in the first year (2019-20), the provision was relaxed as it was the initial year of implementation of the scheme. "In the subsequent year, the rule was not taken into consideration due to the pandemic. But as schools reopened in September 2021 and normalcy was restored, minimum attendance was made mandatory to avail the benefit," Jagan said.

Informing that 51,000 students could not receive the aid under the scheme as they did not have the minimum attendance, the CM expressed sadness as 1.14% of the total beneficiaries were left out due to rules. He hoped that such an issue would not recur.

"In order to ensure a bright future for children and equip them to face the competitive world confidently, revolutionary reforms like Nadu-Nedu, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena and Vidya Kanuka have been introduced. For such efforts to yield results, it is important to ensure that children are going to school and hence the 75 per cent attendance rule is crucial," Jagan reasoned.

Referring to the government's decision to deduct Rs 1,000 each from the school and toilet maintenance fund, the CM emphasised that it was necessary to ensure that schools, revamped under Nadu-Nedu with several thousands of crores, are maintained properly. "The parents' committee and headmasters will monitor how the fund is spent. Mothers will now also have a right to question the management, if there are any shortcomings in the school and toilet maintenance," Jagan said.

Lambasting the Opposition and its supporters for criticising the government for creating a fund for maintaining schools, Jagan asked them whether they had spent even a single paisa for ensuring that children went to school without the mothers feeling burdened.

Stating that his government has spent Rs 52,600.65 crore, in the last three years, under seven different schemes meant for school and college students, the CM said the TDP (Telugu Desam Party), in its five-year regime, failed to address the needs of these students. He further claimed that the previous government did not even clear the dues pertaining to fee reimbursement.

Speaking about the pact between the government and BYJU'S, Jagan explained that the education technology firm will provide free content, which is valued at Rs 24,000, to students and guide them in their switch from State to CBSE syllabus.

Reiterating that the government will spend Rs 500 crore to provide tablets, each priced at 12,000, to 4.7 lakh Class VIII students, Jagan said the objective of the move was to help the students prepare for writing CBSE Class X exams in English medium in the academic year 2025.

Assuring the students that the tabs will be part of Vidya Kanuka, Jagan announced that henceforth, every classroom will be equipped with a TV or digital display board to teach lessons in digital format.

Jagan further asserted that the government's efforts were yielding results as the number of students in government schools increased from 37.21 lakh in 2018-19 to 44.20 lakh in 2021-22.

Overall admission, including in private schools, increased to 72.47 lakh.

Amma Vodi for the third year:

Total sum: Rs 6,595 crore

Amount credited: Accounts of 43,96,402 mothers of school-going children

Total beneficiaries: 82,31,502 students

Money spent in three years

Amma Vodi: Rs 19,617.53

Seven schemes for school and college students: Rs 52,600.65 crore